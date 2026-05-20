FCS coordinator leaves for Junior College head coaching opportunity

Fresno City College has found its next leader to guide the Rams into a new era.

Josh Brown, the highly respected safeties coach and pass game coordinator at Sacramento State (FCS - CA), has officially accepted the head football coaching position at Fresno City College.

Brown announced the move via social media, expressing his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity.

"I am extremely excited and honored to announce that I have accepted the Head Football Coaching position at Fresno City College," Brown shared. "I can’t wait to get to work building a championship culture & team! Go Rams!"

The move represents a significant hire for Fresno City College, landing a FCS coordinator who will bring deep ties to California football. At Sacramento State, Brown was instrumental in shaping a defensive backfield that consistently competed at a high level in the Big Sky Conference.

Brown returned to Sac State as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in January of 2025 and moved to safeties during this off season following the hire of Alonzo Carter as the program's new head coach. He previously spent time on the Hornets staff during the 2007-08 seasons.

His experience in the region includes stops at Gavilan College, Foothill College, Arizona State, Nevada and UTEP, and he served as the longtime defensive coordinator at Cal Poly from 2010-19.

Brown's hire follows a search that began with the departure of longtime FCC head coach Tony Caviglia, who was the longest tenured head coach in the state of California before officially retiring at the end of the 2025 season. Caviglia arrived at Fresno City College in 19999 and spent 26 seasons leading the Rams program, cementing himself as the winningest head coach in school history, retiring with a 202-83 record.

Stepping into his first head coaching opportunity, Brown inherits a team that finished the 2025 season 7-5, and 4-1 in league play that included a five-game win streak to end the year. They beat San Francisco in the quarterfinals of the Northern California Regional Playoffs 56-38 before falling to San Mateo in the semis 34-13.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching staff updates across all levels of football.

I am extremely excited and honored to announce that I have accepted the Head Football Coaching position at Fresno City College. I can’t wait to get to work building a championship culture & team! Go Rams! @goramfootball #FresnoCity #GoRams #DTL pic.twitter.com/ijtctKuFhZ — Josh Brown (@Joshbrown66) May 20, 2026