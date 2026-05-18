Jaguars officially close Urban Meyer chapter with big legal win

Urban Meyer's legal battle with his previous employer, the Jacksonville Jaguars, has finally reached a conclusion, and it is a huge win for the Jaguars organization.

According to a report from college football insider Brett McMurphy this mornign, Meyer has lost his arbitration case against the Jaguars.

The ruling legally upholds Jacksonville's decision to fire the three-time national championship-winning head coach "with cause" in back in December 2021, effectively clearing the organization of any remaining financial obligations.

Urban originally inked a lucrative five-year deal to come out of coaching retirement to take over the NFL franchise back in January of 2021, as the organization initially saw the former Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State head coach as the perfect way to reset the culture while pairing Urban with top NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson.

Instead, the tenure quickly went off the tracks and marked one of the most turbulent chapters in Jaguars history.

Meyer's time leading the franchise lasted just 13 games, where the Jags went a dismal 2-11. As bad as things were on the field, it was the off field controversies and distractions that really sealed Meyer's fate with the organization.

Off field storylines included an attempt to hire renowned Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle, who had left the Hawkeyes program following allegations of mistreating players, and while Meyer stood by his decision to bring in Doyle as the team's director of sports performance, Doyle would eventually resign from the post just a day later citing that he didn't want to be a distraction to the team. Of course, Meyer also had a photo go viral of him at an Ohio Bar with a co-ed that was not his wife that he had to answer publicly for as well during his term as the Jaguars leader. That headline was followed with an allegation that Meyer had kicked former Jags kicker Josh Lambo during a practice.

Those events led to the Jaguars decision to fire Meyer "with cause," which voided the remaining four years of his contract with the team. Meyer decided to challenge that move, which led to the long arbitration process that finally came to a conclusion this week with a ruling in favor of the Jaguars.

In the years since his dismissal in Jacksonville, Meyer has carved out a nice role with FOX's Big Noon Kickoff where he has been open about how his coaching style translated poorly to the professional ranks.

The arbitrator's decision in favor of the Jaguars organization effectively saves them from paying out about $30 million owed to Meyer, and formally closes the team's chapter on the short-lived Urban Meyer era for the franchise.