Source: Arkansas State set to add Texas high school state champion to staff

Butch Jones is set to add a rising young coach to his staff.

Sources tell FootballScoop Jones is adding Hudson Alexander to the Red Wolves staff.

Alexander will serve as the program's assistant receivers coach, we are told.

Just 26-years old, Alexander has already worked at both the FCS and Division III levels in addition to his time coaching the outside linebackers and nickels at The Kinkaid School, located in Houston, TX.

As part of the staff at The Kinkaid School, Alexander helped knock off Episcopal last fall to capture the 2025 SPC 4A state title. A school with rich athletic tradition, The Kinkaid School also captured SPC state titles in baseball, basketball, and boys lacrosse as well during the 2025 or 2026 seasons.

His previous stops include working with the wide receivers and quarterbacks at Norfolk State as well as the running backs and tight ends at Amherst, and co-special teams coordinator / running backs and tight ends coach at Navarro (JC - TX). Alexander also spent a season on staff at Houston's Westbury HS (TX) as co-special teams coordinator and co-offensive line coach.

Jones and the Red Wolves are coming off a 7-6 season that culminated with a postseason win in the Xbox Bowl after finishing tied for second for the third-straight season in the Sun Belt West Division.

After back-to-back winning seasons for his first time in Jonesboro, Jones is 15-11 over the last two seasons and holds a 26-37 record overall and 16-24 mark in Sun Belt play.

By year three in each of his previous college head coaching stops, Jones had found a way to eclipse the .500 mark overall, but a 2-10 debut season at A-State followed by a 3-9 year in year two has proven difficult to overcome for Jones, who previously led Central Michigan, Cincinnati, and Tennessee to multiple postseason appearances and top 25 finishes.

Jones is now set to enter year six at Arkansas State and has the momentum of three-straight bowl trips on his side, and signed a contract extension back in December 2024 after their 8-5 year that is set to take him through the 2029 season.

The Red Wolves will open the 2026 season in early September with a road game against Charles Huff and Memphis, then get West Georgia (FCS) at home followed by a trip to take on preseason top 25 TCU. The rest of their schedule includes home games against Kennesaw state, South Alabama, Georgia State, ULM, and Troy with road games at Louisiana, Southern Miss, Coastal Carolina, and Louisiana Tech.