High school coach who profited from acting as NIL agent hit with significant suspension

Back in April, we shared how a Florida high school coach and teacher found a way to profit of NIL deals.

Santaluces Community HS (FL) head coach Hector Clavijo III had listed himself as an "NCAA and NFL coaches NIL rep" on various social media profiles, as well as "Director of NIL" for the firm that goes by the name Agency 1 Sports.

Where he apparently went wrong is by working as an unlicensed agent and entering into a partnership with a student athlete at Santaluces, therefore violating Florida High School Athletic Association bylaws that clearly state that; "No school employee, athletic staff member, or representative of a school’s athletic interests (boosters) may engage in NIL representation."

The Palm Beach post shared that Clavijo pocketed at least $7,000 as part of being an NIL agent for his player - $5,000 via a bank transfer and $2,000 via Zelle.

Following the Palm Beach County School District's, the FHSAA launched an investigation and have since announced a significant penalty for the Clavijo.

Citing violations of Name, Image, Likeness protocols following their investigation into Clavijo's actions, the FHSAA has announced a one-year suspension for the veteran head coach.

The FHSAA also decided to place the Santaluces high school athletic program on administrative probation as well, a measure that will remain in place through April 2027.

Clavijo is also responsible to pay a financial penalty as well to the FHSAA. First-time violators of FHSAA rules typically face a $5,000 forfeiture of pay, according to 2025 Florida statutes.

With Clavijo sidelined for the immediate future, the program has appointed assistant coach Samuel Putmon as interim head coach for the rest of the spring season, which includes their jamboree.

Santaluces principal Dr. Tameka Robinson shared the following via a recent letter sent to families and staff, per multiple outlets:

"Santaluces High School families and staff,



Santaluces High School has named Assistant Coach Samuel Putmon to the interim head coach position of the school’s football program for the Spring season. Coach Putmon is prepared to lead our student-athletes for the upcoming Spring Jamboree on Thursday, May 14, 2026.



This transition follows an FHSAA investigation regarding suspended coach Hector Clavijo and violations of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) protocols. Consequently, the FHSAA has issued a one-year coaching suspension and financial penalty for Mr. Clavijo, and placed the Santaluces High athletic program on administrative probation through April 2027.



Santaluces High School is committed to the integrity of our athletics and to providing a quality program for all of our students.



Thank you for your continued support of our school and our students."

Prior to taking over at Santaluces Community in December 2021, Clavijo helped steer Champagnat Catholic HS (FL) to state titles in 2019 and 2020 and was 30-14 since taking over Santaluces including a 6-4 season last fall.