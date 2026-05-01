Jedd Fisch shares unbelievable story of how he briefly ended up on OJ Simpson trial

Coaching is one of those few professions full of stories where guys found a way to embed themselves in a program through sheer willpower and often creative means, found a way to provide value, and their determination helped them carve out a role that continued to grow.

Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham is just one prominent example of someone who has shared their story of hanging around Arizona State practices as a young high school coach, found his way into staff meetings, and ended up getting his college coaching start with the Sun Devils. There are hundreds others like his in a profession unlike so many others.

But how about a story of a current Big Ten head coach who thought he had a future as a lawyer using a similarly creative approach to find his way into the trial of a lifetime?

Baskin & Phelps, the hosts of 92.3 The Fan, got tipped off recently to a story involving Washington head coach Jedd Fisch, and it's so off-the-wall if you didn't hear it directly from Fisch, you'd file it under "no chance that's true."

While a student at the University of Florida, Fisch flew across the country, snuck his way into the elevator with OJ Simpson's legendary all-star defense team, gave his literal elevator pitch, and ended up briefly observing the OJ trial.

"Yeah. You've got some good sources, man. Good sources." Fisch responded to the hosts before getting into the details.

"I did sneak into the OJ trial back in 1996. I think it was '96. Maybe it was '95."

"I went to the University of Florida, I was a Gator. I thought I was going to be a criminal defense attorney, if I wasn't a football coach, so I flew across the country, and couldn't figure out a way to get into the trial. So I put a suit and tie on, and when the defense team arrived, I jumped in line, and when the elevator closed it was F. Lee Bailey, Johnnie Cochran, Robert Shapiro, Robert Kardashian...and me."

"Those were the five people in the elevator, and they looked at me, and Shapiro says, 'Who are you?' So I gave him my spiel and that I was a student that wants to be a lawyer, and he goes, 'Just come on in.' So he let me come and spend the day at the trial, and it was pretty amazing."

Fisch goes on to share that there wasn't much communication between him and defense team beyond that, he was simply there to watch and observe, and they certainly didn't invite him to lunch or the next strategy session, but the experience was clearly one to remember forever.

Hear him tell the full story in the clip.

"When the elevator door closed, it was F. Lee Bailey, Johnnie Cochran, Robert Shapiro, Robert Kardashian and me."



👀 @CoachJeddFisch revealed to @CLETalkingHeads how he got into the O.J. Simpson trial as an aspiring criminal defense attorney pic.twitter.com/OAyRouaDKF — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 29, 2026