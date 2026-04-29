Kent State adds one of their all-time greats to coaching staff

As far as MAC programs go, Kent State has a rich history of churning out NFL talent.

In the 1970's, Jack Lambert starred at linebacker for the program and holds school records still to this day for tackles in a game (29) and single season (233) before going to win four Super Bowls with the Steelers and being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The program is also known as the place who developed future favorite target of Tom Brady in Julian Edelman, longtime Steelers linebacker James Harrison, and one of the best tight ends in NFL history in Antonio Gates (who actually played basketball for the Golden Flashes).

Today, Kent State announced the hire of one of their former greats to their staff.

Josh Cribbs, who went undrafted in the 2005 NFL Draft after a standout career with the Golden Flashes where he was the only player in NCAA history to lead his team in both rushing and passing in four different seasons, has accepted a special teams analyst role on the staff.

The appointment marks the first coaching opportunity at the college level for Cribbs.

As a quarterback at Kent State, Cribbs had his #9 retired after he became one of just eight players in NCAA history to run and pass for 1,000 yards in at least two different seasons, joining elite company that includes the likes of Vince Young (Texas), Pat White (WVU), Jordan Lynch (NIU) and Denard Robinson (Michigan). Cribbs managed to accomplish that feat twice.

He would go on to a decade-long career in the NFL where he became one of the most electric return men in league history, racking up nearly 13,000 career return yards in the NFL, and taking 11 back for touchdowns during a career that saw him suit up for the Browns (2005-12), Raiders (2013), Jets (2013) and Colts (2014).

"Over the past year, I've had the chance to get to know Coach Josh Cribbs and have been blown away by his desire to share his wealth of knowledge built from his outstanding playing career here at Kent State and in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns," head coach Mark Carney shared in the school's release.

"His pride in our university and his experience here as a student-athlete is apparent in every conversation we've had. I'm excited to welcome him and his family back to the university as our new special teams analyst, and I am certain this is a sign of the exciting times ahead for us here at Kent State!"