Nevada finalizes hire of third GM in three seasons

No position in college athletics has seen the rapid ascent that can compare to what the college football general manager role has undergone in the last handful of years.

At Nevada, Jeff Choate and Wolf Pack just finalized their third hire for that key role in as many seasons.

Today, the school formally announced the appointment of Cole Moore as the school's new GM.

The move reunites Moore with a trusted colleague in Choate, as Moore previously worked in a number of roles at Montana State, where Choate led the Bobcats from 2016-20 prior to joining the staff at Texas for a few seasons.

Before joining the staff as associate athletic director of football administration back in January earlier this year, Moore served as the general manager on Jonathan Smith's staff at Michigan State from 2023-25. In East Lansing, he oversaw all aspects of roster management and recruiting strategies for the Spartans.

Moore also spent time with Smith at Oregon State as director of player personnel for the Beavers, as well as a stop at Texas as assistant director of player personnel while Choate was with the Longhorns as co-defensive coordinator.

"Cole is a guy I've known for a long time and worked with in a number of different capacities at multiple universities. He's an 'A Player' and always going to be on top of his game. He's fulfilled this role at other institutions before and having him here in-house when Bobby Merritt took the opportunity at Stanford made this call an absolute no-brainer," Choate shared in the school's statement.

"I'm very, very comfortable with Cole, have a great rapport with him and have a great amount of trust in him. He's already been working closely with our administrative team and has elevated our performance. I believe he will continue to do that in this role."

At Nevada, he replaces Bobby Merritt, who left Reno to join Tavita Pritchard's staff at Stanford as director of college personnel. Jim Mastro, the Wolf Pack's GM prior to Merritt, served as the team's GM in 2024 before the longtime college assistant returned to an on-field role coaching the team's running backs last fall.

Choate is set to enter year three leading the Mountain West program with a pair of 3-win seasons in the rearview mirror, going 3-10 his first season before a 3-9 finish last fall.

An off season full of staff changes followed last fall, as Choate brought in new offensive coordinator Brett Bartolone to revamp the offense. Bartolone previously led Coach Prime's explosive offense at Jackson State (FCS - MS) before following him to Colorado to coach the receivers and then tight ends, but after being passed over twice for the Buffs offensive coordinator opening he decided to take the opportunity in Reno with Choate and now headlines multiple off season changes for the program.