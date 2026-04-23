Another Division III program is set to close their doors, fold football program

Small colleges and universities were facing difficulties staying open well before the COVID pandemic, but things certainly haven't gotten better for them in the years that have followed.

Some schools have tried to cut costs by making the unpopular decision to cut sports, and in some extreme cases all of athletics completely, while others have had to fold up shop on the whole campus community.

Today, another Division III school is sadly joining the ranks of schools completely shutting their doors.

Anna Maria, a small school located on the east coast in Paxton, MA, has announced this spring will be their final semester as a school.

The school has shared the following statement, that read in part:

"It is with profound grief that we write today to tell you that Anna Maria will cease academic operations at the end of our Spring 2026 Semester.

This conclusion was not reached quickly or easily. For months, the Board of Trustees, our leadership team, and the Sisters of Saint Anne walked a distressing road together, examining every option and hoping at each turn that we were ultimately unable to overcome, and the honest recognition that continuing would not be responsible to the students, faculty, and staff who depend on us. We tried to find a way. We are grateful to everyone who tried alongside us. And we are deeply, genuinely sorry we found no viable path forward."

The school, which had about 1,400 students, goes on to share that graduating seniors will still have a commencement ceremony, and for those unable to complete their degrees this final semester, transfer agreements with partner institutions are being finalized

After dropping their first two games of the 2025 season last fall, Anna Maria went on to rattle off wins in seven of their next eight games to finish with an impressive 7-3 record. It marked their best record since the 2021 season when they also finished with 7-wins.

It's hard to believe that not long ago, back in 2019, the school announced an indoor field house that was set to become a "one of a kind facility in Northeast Athletics."

The school's announcement makes no mention of athletics, but the move clearly impacts a few hundred student athletes that chose the school, as well as coaching staffs across the campus.

During unfortunate times like this, we feel part of our responsibility is sharing the coaches on staff whose lives will be affected, as they seek employment during a challenging time for the coaching carousel here in late April

Here is the staff that helped Anna Maria to 7-wins last fall now likely seeking their next opportunity

Tanner Kingsley HC / OC / QBs Hayden Braga AHC / DC / OLBs Richard Conrad OL / DFO / Run Game Coordinator Craig Jipson STC / RBs Devon Smith WRs Xavier Powell TEs Elijah Allston DL



