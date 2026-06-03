Veteran Big Ten AD Mike Bobinski is set to retire

A major shakeup is set for the Purdue University athletic department.

On3, as well as Ross Dellenger, are reporting today that long-time Executive Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Bobinski is preparing to retire, signaling the end of a transformative decade-long run in West Lafayette.

ESPN's Pete Thamel adds that Bobinski's retirement date is planned for December 31st.

While Purdue has not yet made an official announcement, chatter regarding a transition at athletic director has intensified following a few tumultuous seasons on the gridiron and massive structural shifts across the college sports landscape.

Bobinski, who took the reins at Purdue in August 2016 after stints leading athletic departments at Georgia Tech, Xavier, and Akron, has been one of Big Ten's pillars of leadership.

Highlights of his tenure leading Boilermaker athletics includes pumping $100 million into facility upgrades and renovations, record breaking fundraising campaigns

Back in October of 2023, the school approved a contract extension for Bobinski that aimed at keeping him atop Boilermaker athletics through June of 2028. The extension came as Matt Painter had led Purdue's men's basketball program to regular season titles in 2017, 2018, and 2023 and after football claimed their first-ever Big Ten West title in 2022 under Jeff Brohm. In addition, the women's outdoor track and field team çaptured the Big ten title in 2017.

With the modern era of college athletics upon us, revenue sharing, aggressive NIL maneuvering, and constant conference realignments sit at the forefront and have drastically changed what is asked of athletic directors.

After deciding to part ways with Ryan Walters after a 1-11 season, Bobisnki landed Barry Odom as the new head coach of the Boilermaker football program heading into last fall. Odom, a well respected defensive mind that transformed the identity at Missouri, brought a stint as an SEC head coach to the table after leading Missouri from 2016-2019 where he went 25-25 overall including an 8-5 season in 2018. After Missouri, Odom landed as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas briefly before getting another head coaching opportunity at UNLV, where he went 19-8 over a pair of seasons in the desert.

Bobinski, who is 68 years old, brought Odom to West Lafayette prior to the 2025 season, and he and the new Boilermakers staff went 2-10 last fall taking over a significant rebuild in the rugged Big Ten, a league that has captured the last three straight national titles and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Expect a formal announcement from the university and details on a national search to emerge as his retirement is formally announced.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest trends, rumors, and breaking news across the national football landscape.

Update >> This is now official as Purdue and Bobinski have announced it.