Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner becomes highest paid assistant in Florida history

You could argue that no offensive coordinator in college football has been more admired for their creativity over the past two seasons than Buster Faulker.

His use of GH Counter variations was the subject of our latest Scoop Study series a few weeks ago, where we detailed about 15 different ways he dressed the scheme up, which had to be a nightmare for defensive coordinators.

Shortly after Florida landed Jon Sumrall as their new head coach, it was shared that he would have a salary pool for his assistants and support staff totaling around $16.3 million, with just over $11 million of that going to the coordinators and assistant coaches.

Today, 247 shares a good chunk of that was committed to Buster Faulkner, who left his post in the ACC leading the offense at Georgia Tech under Brent Key to take over the Gators offense.

The report shares that Faulkner will earn $2.1 million this fall, as he becomes the highest paid coordinator in the history of Florida football. Faulkner's salary will increase by $100k each year of his three-year deal.

Defensive coordinator Brad White will also earn a seven-figure salary, and will join Faulkner in the elite $2 million coordinator company in 2028, the final year of his deal, when he is set to earn $2.05 million. White will earn $1.85 million this fall, and $1.95 million next fall before eclipsing the $2 million mark the last year of his contract

Also set to earn seven-figure salaries are offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who rejoined his alma mater this off season after coaching the offensive line at Penn State under James Franklin the last several seasons, as well as defensive line coach / assistant head coach Gerald Chatman. Both assistants are set to earn $1 million in 2027, the second season of their two-year deal. Trautwein will make $750k this fall while Chatman will make $950k.

The rest of the coaching staff have salaries as follows:

COACH (ROLE) 2026 SALARY 2027 SALARY Jonathan Galante (STC) $400k $424k Rusty Whitt (director of football performance) $550k $550k Joe Craddock (QBs) $600k $600k Chris Foster (RBs) $500k $550k Marcus Davis (Outside Receivers) $550k $550k Trent McKnight (Inside Receivers) $500k $525k Evan McKissack (TEs) $400k $400k Phil Trautwein (OL) $750k $1 million Gerald Chatman (DL / AHC) $950k $1 million Bam Hardmon (OLBs) $350k $350k Greg Gasparato (ILBs) $600k $600k Brandon Harris (CBs) $550k $600k Chris Collins (Safeties) $550k $600k



