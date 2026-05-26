Sources: Georgetown adding former SEC first-round pick with NFL coaching experience to staff

Sources tell FootballScoop Georgetown is adding a decorated former SEC player and recent NFL assistant to the staff.

Sharrif Floyd, a former first-round pick out of Florida in 2013, is set to become the new defensive line coach at Georgetown, sources share.

Floyd, a former five-star prospect and All-American by multiple outlets who went to high school at George Washington HS (Philadelphia, PA), was the #1 ranked player in the state, the top ranked strong-side defensive end, and a top 3 player in the country by the major recruiting services. After receiving interest from top programs that included Miami, Ohio State and USC, Floyd chose to head to Florida to play for Urban Meyer.

In Gainesville, Floyd would earn a starting spot by the end of his freshman year, and started the final 11 games of his sophomore season before a breakout junior campaign where he moved back to his natural defensive tackle spot. He would go on to earn First-team All SEC and All-American honors in 2012 season while playing under Gators head coach Will Muschamp. Following their loss in the 2013 Sugar Bowl, Floyd announced his decision to forgo his final year in Gainesville to enter the NFL Draft.

Projected as a late first-round selection, Floyd leveraged an impressive performance at the NFL Combine to go 23rd overall to the Vikings. He would prove valuable to the organization during his first contract, so much so that the Vikings picked up his fifth-year option. But after playing in the first game of the 2016 season, Floyd went inactive the next 12 games while dealing with a knee injury adn was placed on injured reserve later in the year come December. He would go on to be diagnosed with nerve damage in his knee following a meniscus surgery, an issue that lingered and led to him being placed on the reserve / non-football injury list for the team in early September 2017.

His NFL playing career ended after playing in 44 games over four seasons, with 95 total tackles and 9.5 sacks to his credit.

After returning to his hometown, Floyd began coaching as the defensive coordinator at his high school alma mater, then accepted a volunteer student assistant role under Dan Mullen at Florida and after two seasons in that role, while finishing up his bachelor's degree, he interned with the Dallas Cowboys as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program during the 2022 training camp.

That led to him joining the Cowboys organization as an assistant defensive line coach and defensive quality control coach in 2023, working with Dan Quinn, and then followed Quinn to the Washington Commanders in 2024 as their assistant defensive line coach.

Floyd was not retained as part of the new defensive staff following the Commanders hiring of Daronte Jones as the new defensive coordinator earlier this season, and now heads to the FCS level for his first full-time opportunity at the college level working with the defensive line at Georgetown.

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