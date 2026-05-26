NFL team extends touching gesture to college assistants of their draft picks

Since the inaugural draft back in 1936, NFL teams have selected more than 27,000 players and countless others have earned opportunities as undrafted free agents at training camps.

That's a big part of why this incredibly simple, thoughtful gesture caught my eye over the weekend because its the first time I've ever seen an NFL team do something like this.

West Virginia running backs coach Jay Boulware, who join the staff in Morgantown in January 2026 after three seasons at Kentucky, shared a photo over the holiday weekend of a football and letter he received from the Colts organization.

The football features the name of former Kentucky running back Seth McGowan, a 7th round selection of the Colts at pick number 237 overall, and the letter addressed to Boulware from GM Chris Ballard reads:

Coach Boulware:

Congratulations on the selection of Seth McGowan in the 2026 NFL Draft. We are very excited to have him on our team, and we know that this would not have been possible without the development and guidance you provided. You laid a very strong foundation, and we look to build upon that and help him continue to grow both as a football player and man. Thank you for being a continued resource to Seth; your guidance is still necessary to help him reach his goals in life.

Please accept the enclosed football as a token of appreciation for all you have done for both Seth and the Colts. Please do not ever hesitate to reach out if we can do anything to help you.





All the best,

Chris Ballard

A college coaching veteran with an extensive resume of accomplishments, Boulware's resume includes stops at Texas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Iowa State, Utah, Stanford and Arizona and coordinated the special teams in Norman for the Sooners for seven seasons. During his time at Oklahoma he developed six 1,000 yard rushers, five backs that earned All-Big 12 honors and helped mentor three NFL Draft picks.

All that to say sending a back to the NFL isn't new territory for Boulware, but clearly the gesture from the Colts meant a lot to him to share publicly on social media.

Granted, chances are pretty good this isn't the first time an NFL team has done something like this, or sent a hand-written letter to the college program or coaches of their draft picks or new team members come camp, but that certainly doesn't diminish it's meaning or value.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for all the latest in coaching news and jobs.

First NFL organization to send a thank you to a position coach. #Colts #FirstClass pic.twitter.com/lgxLST9hnb — Jay Boulware (@CoachJ_Boulware) May 25, 2026