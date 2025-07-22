Sources: Auburn raids SEC foe for new assistant general manager

Auburn can't recruit? Guess again.

The Tigers are fortifying their personnel and recruiting staff at the onset of a critical year for Hugh Freeze, FootballScoop has learned.

Sources for the past few days told FootballScoop that Auburn was pursuing Arkansas's Jovon Hubbard for an upper-level off-the-field position within the Tigers' football program.

Now, that deal is complete -- with a signed contract, FootballScoop has learned. Hubbard is exiting his director of football personnel role in Sam Pittman's Arkansas program to become the assistant general manager of Auburn football, where he will take on a key role in Freeze's program and work underneath the well-regarded Will Redmond, a former FootballScoop Player Personnel Director of the Year.

It's a reunion of sorts for Freeze and Hubbard, who previously worked together across three seasons at Liberty.

Hubbard additionally has some NFL chops on his resumè; he participated in NFL internship programs with both the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons. He had been a key member of Pittman's Arkansas personnel organization for some two years.

The impending addition of Hubbard is a strong hire for Auburn, which has been scrutinized for its current very deliberate pace on the recruiting trail; the Tigers have 11 current commitments, according to 247Sports and including their highest-rated pledge, Jaquez Wilkes, who joined the class Monday. Four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone also committed less than a month ago, signaling some momentum on the trail for the program.

Additionally, in recent days, multiple sources told FootballScoop that Auburn isn't done bolstering its personnel, recruiting and scouting staff; the Tigers have had in-depth conversations with a notable NFL executive this month, FootballScoop has learned.