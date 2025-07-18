Sources: Kent State adds key new coaches, promotes multiple staffers

Mark Carney is putting his stamp on the Kent State program, as the interim head coach prepares to lead the team through the upcoming season.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Carney has made multiple new hires and also elevated the roles of current staffers on his Kent State staff.

Per sources, Clay Patterson now is the Golden Flashes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after previously serving as co-coordinator and wideouts coach.

Carney has hired Kerry Dixon as wide receivers coach, FootballScoop has learned.

Additionally, CJ Conrad -- already the team's tight ends coach -- is being elevated into the role of special teams coordinator.

Cherokee Valeria, who's been a standout assistant coach at the FCS level for both Sacramento State and Eastern Washington among other stops, has been promoted to the role of Kent State's defensive coordinator. Valeria also will shift from coaching the team's cornerbacks to handling the safeties in addition to his defensive coordinator duties. He's been promoted to the post, FootballScoop was told, following the departure of Kody Morgan to the North Dakota State staff.

A former Ohio Mr. Football recipient who played at Bowling Green, Bart Tanski has been hired away from FCS program Robert Morris to coach Kent State's cornerbacks. Tanksi had been on the RMU staff for eight years and ascended to the role of special teams coordinator for the Colonials.

Carney, who had decorated stints as offensive coordinator at Virginia State as well as Charlotte, is entering the season as Kent State's head coach after the school fired Kenni Burns for a litany of "contract violations."

The first-time head coach Carney will see his program open its season against Merrimack College before a daunting road trip to Texas Tech, a trendy preseason pick to win the Big 12 Conference.