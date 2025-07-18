Jim Harbaugh reportedly adding Group of Five assistant to Chargers staff

Jim Harbaugh is dipping into college football once again to fill a role on his defensive staff.

ESPN shares this afternoon that Colorado State defensive line coach Chuka Ndulue has accepted a position on the Chargers staff where he will serve as assistant defensive line coach.

Ndulue is a former Oklahoma defensive lineman who started his coaching career as a volunteer with the Sooners back in 2017.

He became a graduate assistant at Nebraska working with the defensive line in 2018 before landing his first full-time coaching job at Southern Illinois working with their defensive front.

Ndulue broke into major college football in 2022 when he was hired by Jerry Kill as the defensive line coach at New Mexico State, and he joined the Colorado State staff heading into the 2024 season.

Third-year Rams head coach Jay Norvell is now tasked with filling his defensive line opening just weeks away from the start of fall camp.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.