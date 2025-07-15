Video: Steve Sarkisian takes stage to blunder of rival's hymn playing at SEC Media Day

The now famous SEC motto "It Just Means More" debuted in 2016 and has quickly become synonymous with the league.

But today, that motto took a bit of a hit, at least in the eyes of college football fans like myself.

As Steve Sarkisian was set to take the stage at SEC Media Days, following months of speculation that the Longhorns are one of the league's favorites to pry the national title away from the hands of the Big Ten, he took the stage to the wrong intro music.

Not only was it not "The Eyes of Texas," because that could have been forgiven.

Sark actually took the stage to the musical tunes of rival Texas A&M with the Aggie War Hymn playing through the speakers.

A consumate pro, Sark walked to the microphone and began his opening statements without skipping a beat (imagine what Lane Kiffin would have done), but that didn't stop social media from roasting the league for the mistake.

If you're going to take a saying like "It Just Means More" and use it for every conceivable opportunity to promote yourself, that type of blunder on a stage like SEC Media Days can't happen.

Check out the moment in the clip.

Interesting song choice for Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian’s entrance 🤐 pic.twitter.com/gKN1y5VfcZ — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) July 15, 2025