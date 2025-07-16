Sources: NCAA DII head coach tenders mid-summer resignation

Toriano Morgan, a former FootballScoop Minority Rising Stars honoree, is stepping away from the NCAA Division II program he's guided for the past four years, FootballScoop has learned.

Sources tell FootballScoop Wednesday evening that Morgan formally submitted his letter of resignation to step away from his post atop the Edward Waters program, which he's guided since 2021.

While Morgan steps aside now for personal reasons, he's expected to soon rejoin the coaching ranks and already has emerged as a sought-after candidate following his work atop the Tigers program.

He helped Edward Waters make the leap from NAIA program to NCAA Division II since he assumed the helm, and in the process he delivered the program's first winning campaign, a 6-4 2023 breakthrough, that marked the school's first in nearly two decades.

Morgan closed with a winning ledger in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play and overall posted an 18-24 mark.

A Florida native who also was selected to participate in the prestigious NFL Coaching Academy, Morgan had extensive experience at Virginia State University and also had served as a high school head coach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before his move to Edward Waters in 2021.