Michigan loses staffer to elevated role at Nebraska

Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines are set to have a support staff member leave for a fellow Big Ten program after just a few months.

Anthony Johnson, who has been serving as a recruiting analyst in Ann Arbor since May, is heading to Nebraska.

In Lincoln, Johnson will take over as the recruiting coordinator for the Huskers.

Johnson joined the Michigan staff just a few months ago after spending six months on staff at Pitt.

During his brief stay on Pat Narduzzi's staff, Johnson served as a personnel and operations assistant.

He joins a Nebraska program hoping to compete for the Big Ten title as the team enters year three of the Matt Rhule era, finishing 5-7 his first year before going 7-6 with a bowl win as true freshman Dylan Raiola took over as the face of the team.