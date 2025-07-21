Former Wisconsin, Liberty staffer lands new offensive assistant job

Spending a season at Big Ten program Wisconsin and prior to that working at LIberty, Cullen Casey has experience beyond his years.

Now, he also has a new job, FootballScoop has learned.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Casey is departing his role as Saint Francis University's offensive line coach to take over the O-line duties for Mark Hall's UNC Pembroke program.

Hall is entering his third season at the helm of the Braves, who have generated back-to-back winning campaigns after having just one winning season from 2017-22.

Casey had a stalwart career at Old Dominion, where he four times was honored for his academic excellence and also helped Bobby Wilder's program win the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl.

After Casey completed his playing career, he launched his coaching career in both the collegiate and high schools ranks. In addition to early work at Georgetown, Casey also worked with the offensive line at noted prep school Gonzaga College High School.

Those stints preceded his three years of significant FBS experience, working first two years at Liberty and then spending the 2023 campaign at Wisconsin, where he helped first-year Badgers head coach Luke Fickell post his lone winning season to date at Wisconsin.