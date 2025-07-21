NIL compensation tops $50 million for Texas A&M athletes

In spring 2024, only 67 NCAA athletics programs reported revenues of more than $51 million. In the past year alone, Texas A&M athletes have earned more than $51 million.

And therein shows the giant disparity sweeping college athletics since the onset of the Name, Image and Likeness.

The earnings of the Texas A&M athletes are detailed today in a report by The Eagle newspaper, which also outlined the exponential growth of Aggies' earnings in the few short years since the NIL era dawned.

Utilizing a Freedom of Information open records request, The Eagle obtained documents that outlined how Texas A&M athletes earned $51.4 million in compensation in the past fiscal year -- from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025.

The figure represents a more than 250-percent year-over-year increase from the $19.4 million earned by Aggies in the prior fiscal year and also is larger than the reported revenue of 165 NCAA athletics programs, per USA Today's spring 2024 NCAA finances report.

Of note, 96% of the NIL earnings went to male athletes at Texas A&M, per The Eagle. Men accounted for $49.2 million while females earned $2.2 million.

Texas A&M officials have revealed the school has agreed to fund scholarships for all sports, per athletics director Trev Albert, and also opted in to the House Settlement at the maximum level of $20.5 million in the coming year, with the pact calling for annual 4-percent increases.

Last year on the football field in the program's first season under Mike Elko, the Aggies climbed into the College Football Playoff rankings with an 8-2 start to their season that included wins against top-10 Missouri and LSU before they faded with three consecutive losses to finish the year.

Men's basketball engineered a 23-11 record in the 2024-25 season that ended in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament; the Aggies' baseball team was preseason No. 1 but failed to reach the NCAA Tournament after it struggled to a 30-26 mark. Women's softball had a stellar 48-11 season that ended early when the team was eliminated at home by Liberty in an NCAA regional. Women's basketball was among the worst teams in the SEC and finished at just 10-19.

Texas A&M kicks off its upcoming football season with back-to-back home games against UTSA and Utah State on Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, respectively, before traveling to Notre Dame, national runner-up last season, for a primetime night game inside Notre Dame Stadium.