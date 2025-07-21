Ohio State RBs coach Carlos Locklyn set for trial vs. Oregon over buyout dispute

Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn has already faced off with his former team twice on the field. In his first season as a Buckeye, the former Ducks assistant returned to Eugene for a 32-31 Oregon win, only to exact revenge in a 41-21 runaway in the Rose Bowl.

But now Locklyn and Oregon are set for perhaps an even more high-stakes competition, at least for Locklyn's bank account.

A Lane County, Ore., judge has denied Locklyn's motion for dismissal, meaning Oregon's civil lawsuit against its former employee is now headed for trail.

Oregon brought a lawsuit against Locklyn back in April, claiming it was owed the $400,000 buyout his contract dictated. Locklyn's side claims his contract called for a $200,000 buyout, which Ohio State provided in his contract and Locklyn covered with a personal check. Oregon, however, contend it's owed $400,000 and, since the buyout was due within 60 days of his departure, 9 percent interest. After earning $300,000 at Oregon in the 2023 season, Locklyn signed a 2-year, $800,000 contract in February 2024 before taking the Ohio State job in April. He earned $650,000 in salary and $227,500 in bonuses during Ohio State's run to the national title.