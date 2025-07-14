Will Muschamp no longer on Georgia staff

Muschamp had been on Kirby Smart's staff in a variety of roles from 2021-24 following his 5-year run as the head coach at South Carolina. He originally joined the staff as an analyst but stepped in as special teams coordinator after Scott Cochran took a leave of absence. He then spent 2022-23 as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach before stepping back to an analyst role in 2024. There, he worked with the team throughout the week but was not with the club on game days. It remains to be seen if this is an early retirement or simply a mid-career break for the 53-year-old Muschamp, who won a national championship as a 32-year-old defensive coordinator at LSU, coached for another at Texas, and spent nine seasons as an SEC head coach, all before his 50th birthday.