Will Muschamp no longer on Georgia staff

Will Muschamp is not listed among the support staff members in Georgia's 2025 football media guide, the Athens Banner-Herald has reported. Georgia appears at SEC media days on Tuesday, the unofficial kickoff to the 2025 football season.
Muschamp is taking a step back from coaching as his youngest son, Whit, is a redshirt freshman quarterback at Vanderbilt.
Muschamp had been on Kirby Smart's staff in a variety of roles from 2021-24 following his 5-year run as the head coach at South Carolina. He originally joined the staff as an analyst but stepped in as special teams coordinator after Scott Cochran took a leave of absence. He then spent 2022-23 as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach before stepping back to an analyst role in 2024. There, he worked with the team throughout the week but was not with the club on game days. It remains to be seen if this is an early retirement or simply a mid-career break for the 53-year-old Muschamp, who won a national championship as a 32-year-old defensive coordinator at LSU, coached for another at Texas, and spent nine seasons as an SEC head coach, all before his 50th birthday.
Georgia will not lack for firepower on its support staff without Muschamp, however.
The Bulldogs have formally promoted former Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker to nickels and safeties coach, and named former Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter as a senior analyst, former Georgia tight ends coach John Lilly and former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rausch as quality control coaches, and longtime SEC D-line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh as an assistant quality control.