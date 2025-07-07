Phil Longo hires from SEC to fill Sam Houston's offensive opening

Back in early June, we broke the news that Sam Houston and Phil Longo were on the hunt for a new receivers coach.

Longo and the Bearkats have filled that opening with an SEC staffer.

Keyan Williams, who spent the last two seasons as part of Eli Drinkwitz's staff at Missouri, has accepted the receivers job at Sam Houston.

"Coach Key" was an offensive assistant working with the Tigers receivers during his time in Columbia.

The former Fresno State, Nebraska and Ball State receiver, who battled injuries throughout his time as a player, spent two seasons coaching receivers for Missouri Southern and served as a graduate assistant at Tulane and receivers coach at Wayne State (D-II - NE) to start his career.

Keyan is also the son of well-regarded veteran receivers coach Keith Williams.

At Sam Houston, Williams joins a program hitting the reset button under Longo after a stellar 10-3 season under KC Keeler last fall. Keeler has since left to take over the Temple program, creating an opportunity for Longo to take over a young FBS program on the rise.

Under Longo's leadership, the program has added over 50 new faces to the roster as the former Wisconsin, North Carolina and Ole Miss offensive play caller looks to duplicate the success he had leading the most prolific offensive era in Sam Houston school history earlier in his career as their offensive coordinator before leaving for the Power conference ranks.

The addition of Williams completes the offensive side of the ball led by offensive coordinator / running backs coach Zack Patterson, as well as Eric Raisbeck (associate HC / STC / slot WRs), and AJ Hopp (OL).

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.



