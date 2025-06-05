Sources: Sam Houston and Phil Longo on hunt for new receivers coach

Sources tell FootballScoop that Phil Longo has an open spot on his staff as he heads into his first fall as a head coach.

Longo and the Bearkats are looking to hire a new assistant coach on the offensive side of the ball to lead the wide receivers, sources have recently shared with FootballScoop.

Tyler Scott, a prolific receiver for the Bearkats from 2014-18, had initially been tabbed by Longo to lead the position group after previously coaching the running backs at Campbell (FCS - NC).

Since arriving, Longo has brought in over 50 new faces to the program in a significant roster revamp for the former Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Ole Miss. He previously served as the Sam Houston offensive coordinator during the most prolific offensive era in the school's history before moving on to coordinate offenses in the SEC, ACC and Big Ten.

The new addition will join the side of the ball led by offensive coordinator / running backs coach Zack Patterson, as well as Eric Raisbeck (associate HC / STC / slot WRs), and AJ Hopp (OL).

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.