After helping UNLV to the best season in school history, ending the year with an 11-3 record and finishing among the top 25 teams in college football for the first time in program history, former Rebels offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has been on roll at his first head coaching opportunity at Sacramento State.

Set to become an FBS program in 2026, Marion and his staff have put together perhaps the most impressive transfer portal haul of any current FCS program in the young history of the portal, with former Georgia quarterback and top recruit Jaden Rashada as the crown jewel of the class.

Now he's reportedly set to follow that up with the addition of some key experience to his staff.

According to CBS Sports, Ryan Bartow is set to join the Hornets staff as senior director of player personnel.

Bartow is a veteran of college football, with stops at both Oregon and Syracuse as director of high school relations.

He most recently held the same role at Florida State, where he had spent the past four seasons.

In between his stints with the Orange and the Ducks, Bartow spent time with XOS as a West Coast scout, and has also served in recruiting reporting and analyst roles with both 247 and Rivals.