U.S. Judge makes key decision in House Settlement saga

It's not often that the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC finds themselves on common ground, but in recent weeks those oft-enemies have become frenemies in their quest to get U.S. Senior District Judge Claudia Wilken to issue final rubber stamp -- or, gavel -- approval for the financial terms in the proposed House Settlement.

On Monday evening, Wilken did approve something in the House Settlement. She allowed an extension of the deadline to file response to "summary judgement and Daubert briefing."

Legal expert Philip Sheng, a former Stanford tennis athlete and top NIL attorney, explained Wilken's move in a series of posts Monday night on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Granting the request [for more time to file these responses] would be fairly routine and nothing to read into," Sheng wrote. "A denial or no action on it, however, would be a clear sign she will be denying the settlement."

Once Wilken had granted the delay till June 27 if necessary, Sheng followed up.

"Judge Wilken granted the extension immediately after filing," he wrote. "Not unexpected."

Also, as noted by Boise State assistant professor Sam C. Ehrlich, who also operates a website that monitors the court cases in collegiate athletics, "To be clear, this was a proposed extension of a deadline Judge Wilken set in case the settlement falls apart."

As expected the parties have moved for an extension of upcoming deadlines. These are usually rubber stamped but let’s see if Judge Wilken makes them sweat. pic.twitter.com/XMRTAPDQeo — Philip Sheng (@therealshenger) June 3, 2025

Granting the request would be fairly routine and nothing to read into. A denial or no action on it, however, would be a clear sign she will be denying the settlement. — Philip Sheng (@therealshenger) June 3, 2025

This doesn't change anything as far as the settlement is concerned. It's just an extension of a deadline set in case the settlement is rejected. — Sam C. Ehrlich (@samcehrlich) June 3, 2025





What does it all mean in standard terms?

Well, Wilken's decision to grant the potential delay until late-June continues to lead concerned parties to expect her final ruling on the House Settlement in the coming days.

Numerous SEC coaches and leaders last week publicly lobbied for the House Settlement's final ruling to be issued sooner than later -- as in, they wanted it already decided.

Indeed, many sources who spoke with FootballScoop in the past 10 days already had expected Wilken's final ruling.

"General managers are supposed to be implementing this in less than a month and she still hasn't issued her decision?," a Power Conference executive told FootballScoop. "Some of my colleagues have suggested starting the revenue-sharing in January.

"We have had time to get it ready but no rules because nothing's official. GMs are eager to know. Right now, this is (screwed) up. Collectives are being unofficially told what's going to happen or given hints, but hints aren't good enough."



