Leaders block Florida's hiring of Michigan President Santa Ono

The University of Florida thought within the past week that it had found the flagship school's top leader.

Tuesday, despite UF's Board of Trustees last week formally and unanimously approving the hiring of Michigan President Dr. Santa Ono, the State University System of Florida's Board of Governors easily shot down Ono's candidacy.

Per various reports, the Board of Governors voted 10-6 to not approve Ono's selection to the University of Florida system's top post atop its flagship institution in Gainesville.

Ono had been in line to replace departed UF President Ben Sasse, who lasted just 17 months at the helm of the school and, though he publicly proclaimed he had resigned from UF, myriad reports indicated that Sasse was forced out at Florida after he "clashed with the school's Board of Trustees."

It continues a turbulent stretch for Florida, which saw athletics director Scott Stricklin see so much pressure on third-year football coach Billy Napier midway through last season that he had to publicly declare Napier's job security.

That all transpired as UF was having to conduct an investigation into the alleged sexual misconduct of head basketball coach Todd Golden, who was cleared in late January and guided the Gators to the national championship in April.

Most recently, Florida has come under (justified) scrutiny for the actions -- antics -- of Gators baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan during last weekend's NCAA Tournament Conway Regional at Coastal Carolina University.

There, O'Sullivan was captured on video berating various Coastal Carolina officials after the school delayed the start of Sunday's game by an entire hour -- from noon to 1 p.m. -- after lengthy play the night before caused participants to not finish competition until approximately midnight.

The scene was so bad, the coverage so expansive, that O'Sullivan and Stricklin both had to issue statements of apology.

