UFL reportedly set to descend on four new cities for pro football

Pro football not named the NFL is again making a dramatic move to sustain viability, seeking to enter four brand-new markets across the United States.

And the entire USFL Conference is set for all-new locations, according to an insider report Tuesday night.

The Birmingham, Houston, Memphis and Michigan franchises are going to be relocated to new cities -- and new time zones -- per reporting from James Larsen, of UFL Newsroom.

In his breaking news posts on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday evening, Larsen notes that Boise, Idaho, Louisville/Lexington, Kentucky, Columbus, Ohio, and Florida, probably in the central state region around Orlando, all are expected to be the new homes of those four USFL Conference teams -- franchises that represent some of the original United States Football League that first operated in the mid-1980s and included now-United States President Donald Trump as an owner.

The eight-team UFL -- which also is comprised of four franchises in the XFL Conference -- concluded its 2025 season last month when the DC Defenders defeated the Michigan Panthers for the league crown.

The USFL merged with the XFL and also welcomed in new ownership, highlighted by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, in 2024. This past season's 10-game schedule for the eight member teams was the first of the newly formed entity.

The UFL did not immediately reply to FootballScoop's request for comment.

