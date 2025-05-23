College football's winningest active coach set to retire

Kevin Donley, the winningest active coach in college football, has announced his retirement.

Donley has been in coaching since 1973, and a head coach at the college level since 1978. He went 28-9 with two conference championships from 1978-81 at Anderson University in Indiana, 75-43-1 with five conference titles and a national championship at Georgetown College in Kentucky from 1982-92, 11-33 from 1993-96 at California University of Pennsylvania, and then 240-72 from 1998-2024 with 14 conference championships and two national titles at the University of Saint Francis, an NAIA school in Fort Wayne, Ind. He exits the game with 356 career victories, the fifth most in college football history, trailing only John Gagliardi, Joe Paterno, Eddie Robinson, and Bobby Bowden.

Donley founded the Saint Francis program and is the only head coach the Cougars have ever known. He exits the game coming off an 8-4 season, a 4-1 record in the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League, and a Midwest League Coach of the Year award. At 73 years old, Donley will become instantly eligible for College Football Hall of Fame consideration.

"The university thanks Coach Donley for nearly 30 years of great memories as he turned Saint Francis into a household name in NAIA football," USF president Dr. Lance Richey said. "In addition to the many wins and championships, the players who have gone on to lead impactful lives serve as a tribute to his influence and mentorship."

Saint Francis has promoted offensive coordinator Adam Sherman to head coach, effective immediately. Sherman was an All-American offensive lineman and a team captain on USF's first team to reach the NAIA title game in 2004 and returned to Saint Francis in 2024.

With Donley's retirement, college football's winningest active coach becomes Brian Kelly, who sits in 15th place all-time with 292 wins spread across Grand Valley State, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, and LSU.