Every game found a way to play on Saturday except Ole Miss at OU... and OU isn't happy

And after all that, our college football Saturday will take place as scheduled. Except for one game.

No. 19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma was scheduled for a 3:15 p.m. ET kick on Saturday, but that game will now be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday after the Rebels were unable or unwilling to leave Oxford on Friday night -- depending on whom you ask.

Ole Miss's side of the story is that the small, regional airport the Rebels utilize out of nearby Tupelo essentially closes for the night at 4:30, and once the FAA lifted the nationwide grounding around three hours later, it was too late to get another crew to fly them out of town. The Rebels could have bussed, but eight hours was too far to drive on short notice with a kick time less than 24 hours out.

Oklahoma's side of the story is that the SEC informed them either they would host Ole Miss on Sunday or the game would be recorded as a Sooners forfeit.

"We were told that Ole Miss explored every avenue to travel to Norman and play on Saturday as planned," said Oklahoma athletics director Roger Denny. "But, unlike every other team traveling for competition tomorrow, they were unable to find a solution. After multiple conversations with the league office, Commissioner Sankey informed us of his decision to move our game to Sunday, over our strong objection. After continued discussions, he further informed us that our failure to play on Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit."

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops took a less diplomatic approach in his statement on Twitter.

"This decision by Greg Sankey is absolutely wrong," Stoops said. "All of the power 4 teams found a way to make it to their games, but Ole Miss wouldn't (Arizona State) is flying across country to UCF this AM to play today. Greg Sankey instead of telling OU they would forfeit if they didn't change the day, he could have told Ole Miss they will forfeit if they didn't find a way to Norman even if game is delayed. But instead he didn't!!"

In addition to the obvious hardship on Sooner fans now scrambling to attend a Sunday game that was scheduled for Saturday, the delay will likely have a significant effect on the game. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s and overcast in Norman on Saturday afternoon, but rain is expected to arrive Saturday evening and remain until mid-afternoon Sunday, not only muddying the playing surface, but also dropping the feels-like temperature into the 30s, according to the Weather Channel.

The situation no doubt has those in FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA laughing at how their SEC colleagues are aghast at the thought of doing what most of college football does every single week. And indeed they are. Central Oklahoma AD Stan Wagon offered free admission to all Central Oklahoma athletic events for all OU-Ole Miss ticket holders on Saturday.