Dan Lanning fires back at Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham over Oregon roster spending

Michigan’s first trip to Eugene since 2003 picked up a storyline on Wednesday, and it has nothing to do with the depth chart.

Earlier this week on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, Kyle Whittingham praised Dan Lanning as a recruiter, then added a interesting little qualifier about how the Ducks build their roster.

“It doesn’t hurt that you have $50-plus million dollars at your disposal to, in essence outbid everybody,” Whittingham said. “Not everybody, but a lot of people, but that’s not his fault. That’s a credit. That’s a credit to their program and their dedication and desire to win and the support they have.”

Of course, Lanning got a question on that at his Wednesday press conference and didn’t need long to answer.

“Man, I got nothing to say to Coach Whitt other than I think he’s an unbelievable coach, and I get it,” Lanning said. “They’re spending more of their money right now on their coaches they’re letting go, so maybe it makes it hard to sign players. But I know they’ve signed a couple guys that we weren’t able to compete with what they decided to do, and maybe a lot of that money’s tied up for them in another player.”

He finished with, “Coach Whittingham is an unbelievable coach. He’s a Hall of Fame coach. Got nothing but respect for him.”

The buyout line is that portion of the response that raised some eyebrows. Back on November 8th, following a loss to Michigan State, the Wolverines fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck following a 5-4 start in which the Wolverines averaged 19.6 points per game. Beck's contract calls for a buyout of about $10.1 million, which is believed to be the largest buyout ever for a college football assistant.

Many also read the “couple guys” remark as a nod to sophomore quarterback and former 5-star recruit Bryce Underwood, who was benched during the October 17 win over Penn State in favor of freshman Tommy Carr.

On the dollars themselves, a report from The Athletic earlier this year estimated Oregon spent between $48 million and $54 million on its 2026 roster. That figure trails only Ohio State. The same report put Michigan significantly further behind at 14th nationally, with a roster budget of around $36 million to $40 million.

Lanning has heard these types of comments before. Ahead of the 2025 opener against Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy said the Ducks had spent $40 million on their roster. Lanning answered that Oregon spends to win, and “some people save to have an excuse for why they don’t.” Oregon won 69-3, and Gundy was fired 17 days later after 21 seasons in Stillwater.

For what it’s worth, I don’t think most considered what Whittingham said as a shot at Lanning and the Ducks. He called it “a credit” twice in the same breath, but Lanning has clearly decided that any version of “they just outspend people” is going to get a response. Every program makes choices about where the money goes.

Some of it goes to players, and sometimes it goes to paying people to stop coaching for you.

The Ducks are 30-3 at Autzen Stadium under Lanning and are 11.5-point favorites this weekend against Whittingham and the Wolverines. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Dan Lanning’s response to Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham’s comments on Oregon being able to “outbid everybody” for recruits. pic.twitter.com/zsVwvrppUc — Ryan Clarke (@RyanTClarke) November 11, 2026