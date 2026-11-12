Audi Field is set to flip from playoff pro soccer to D-III rivalry game in a very tight turnaround window this weekend

Anyone who has coached on a shared turf field in the fall knows the routine. Football practice wraps up, the goals get drug onto the field by the soccer team waiting their turn, and soccer players hit the field as football is leaving (or vice versa).

This Saturday, Audi Field in Washington, D.C. is running that routine on a much bigger stage, as The Washington Sun shares.

The stadium will host the Washington Spirit’s NWSL semifinal against the Utah Royals at noon. Then, in a lightning quick turnaround, it will prepare the field to host the Division III rivalry known as the Secretaries’ Cup between Coast Guard and Merchant Marine at 4:30pm EST.

Gates will open at 10:30am for soccer and 3:30pm for football. The football kickoff could slide later in the event the Spirit match runs long.

How did we get to this scheduling snafu?

The Secretaries’ Cup was booked for Audi Field months ago with a 1pm kickoff, and the venue was announced as the 2026 site back in August.

The NWSL was unwilling to move its semifinal time for broadcast reasons, and it couldn’t push the game to another day because of the bracket. The Spirit had Northwest Stadium, home of the Commanders, ready as a backup, but ultimately the club didn’t want a win-or-go-home match there.

The football game couldn’t move either. It’s the final weekend of the Division III regular season, and the playoff selection show is set for Sunday.

D.C. United, which manages scheduling and operations at Audi Field, chose to keep both.

“The Spirit earned the right to play a playoff match in front of their home crowd, and the cadets earned the right to play the Secretaries’ Cup on the stage that was promised to them,” Danita Johnson, president of business operations for D.C. United and Audi Field, told The Sun.

“We weren’t willing to choose between them, so we found a way to do both.”

The field will carry NWSL lines in yellow and NCAA yard lines in white to shorten the changeover. It’s the first time Audi Field has tried a same-day turnover like this. According to The Sun, a sponsor is covering part of the cost, in the low six figures, and D.C. United is paying roughly $500,000.

“This was never about financial gain for Audi Field or our ownership group,” Johnson said. “We’ve made a commitment to them well in advance.”

It will be interesting to see how the natural grass surface will handle the two events on such a quick turnaround window.

The Secretaries’ Cup dates to 1981, when both schools fell under the Department of Transportation, and the name became plural in 2003 after the Coast Guard moved to the Department of Homeland Security. Merchant Marine leads the all-time series 38-16 through 2025, according to Coast Guard Athletics.

Last November the game took place at Fenway Park, a matchup where Merchant Marine won 39-38 in front of more than 10,200 fans.

Jameson Croall’s Mariners come in at 7-1 (5-1) and are chasing a playoff spot. C.C. Grant’s Bears are 4-5 and have dropped two straight. The game will stream on ESPN+.

Plenty of venues would have quietly bumped a Division III game for a pro playoff match and called it a business decision. D.C. United decided to write a half-million-dollar check instead, so a group of cadets and midshipmen get the stage they were promised. That’s worth a tip of the cap at the very least.