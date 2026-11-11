High school opts to forfeit first-round playoff game, citing need to address program culture issues

Most high school first-round playoff forfeits come down to bodies. Injuries stack up, the roster thins out, and a school decides it can’t safely line up on Friday night against an opponent they likely don't match up well with.

The Principia School in St. Louis (MO) forfeited their opening round playoff game for an entirely different, and very unique reason.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Principia has forfeited its their Class 1 District 2 opener against Crystal City while the program addresses culture issues.

The Panthers’ season ends at 2-7. Crystal City moves on to the district championship and will face the winner of Louisiana and Veritas Christian Academy.

“While we’re disappointed with how the season ended, we believe this was a necessary step in moving our program forward,” Principia athletic director Shawn Brown said in the report.

Various reports on the move do not detail what the culture issues are specifically, and the school has opted to not detailed them publicly.

The 2026 season was a rough one on the field. Principia gave up 54 or more points five times. Per the scores reported to MaxPreps, the Panthers lost 66-28 to Riverview Gardens, 62-22 to Marquette Catholic (IL), 77-42 to Salisbury and 54-42 to Hayti. Their lone two wins came against Confluence Prep Academy (66-6) and Veritas Christian Academy (70-35).

The Panthers are in year two under Maty Mauk, the former Missouri quarterback who was named head coach back in April of 2025. As a standout playet at Kenton (OH), Mauk set national high school records for completions, attempts, passing yards, touchdowns and total yards. While at Missouri he made the SEC All-Freshman team in 2013 after relieving an injured James Franklin. He started for the 2014 Tigers team that went 11-3, won the SEC East and played in the Citrus Bowl.

Before Principia, Mauk coached at Springfield Glendale HS with his father, Mike, and at Monett HS on the staff of his brother, Ben.

Mauk inherited a program that went 1-9 in 2024. Principia’s last winning season was a 5-4 mark in 2018, and that is their only winning record since 2010.

The contrast from one sport at the school to another is impossible to ignore when issues of culture are pointed at.

Principia’s boys basketball program is one of the top programs in the country, currently ranked #27 nationally and #1 in Missouri in the Massey Rankings.

The school knows what a winning culture looks like. It just doesn’t hasn't developed one in football yet.

Anyone who has sat atop a program knows how heavy a call like this is. A forfeit takes a playoff game away from seniors who may have done everything asked of them, and it - unfairly - puts a public label on a group of teenagers. That cost is very real, and it’s the main reason most schools ride out a bad season and then choose deal with problems in the offseason.

Principia decided on a different route. Brown’s statement makes it clear that the administration and the football staff agreed on this, which is the only way a decision like this has any legs.

For high school coaches and ADs watching from afar, the forfeit itself matters less than the line it draws. Principia decided the standard mattered more than one more Friday night, and it said so out loud.

We’ll have to wait until next fall, and beyond, to find out whether that controversial decision pans out.