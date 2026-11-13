Jonathan Webster to be named head coach at Pearl River CC - Reports

Pearl River Community College is expected to name Jonathan Webster its next head football coach, according to reports out of Mississippi. ⁠

Webster has spent the past four seasons as head coach at East Central Community College. He guided the Warriors to an 8-3 record and a berth in the MACCC Championship game in 2024, when he was named MACCC South Division Coach of the Year. His other seasons at East Central finished 4-5 (2023), 3-6 (2025), and 6-4 (2026).⁠

The vacancy opened when Seth Smith resigned in mid-October after seven seasons and a 19-40 record. Pearl River was 3-5 at the time of the resignation; the search was already underway with games remaining on the schedule.⁠

Webster is a longtime MACCC figure. A Batesville native and South Panola High School graduate, he played at Northwest Mississippi Community College (where he earned defensive MVP honors as a sophomore and helped win a North Division title) and Arkansas Tech. His coaching career began as a defensive backs coach at Southwest Mississippi Community College in 2009. He later coached defensive backs at Northwest (including on the 2015 MACCC and NJCAA national championship staff) and Northeast Mississippi Community College, where he also served as defensive coordinator and produced units that ranked in the national top 15 in several turnover categories. He has completed NFL internships with the Chargers, Falcons, and Buccaneers.⁠

Earlier reporting indicated Webster had interviewed for the Pearl River position, along with Northwest offensive coordinator Stan Hill.