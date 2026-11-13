Coffeyville CC Head Coach Nick Dobler Steps Down

Nick Dobler is no longer the head football coach at Coffeyville Community College, he announced Friday.

“With a heavy heart and full of mixed emotions, I am no longer the head coach at Coffeyville CC,” Dobler wrote. “I want to thank all the players, coaches, and people on campus that I have been blessed to work with. I have no idea my next step/journey in life.”

Dobler was promoted from defensive coordinator in November 2023, becoming the 22nd head coach in Red Ravens history after Hall of Fame coach Jeff Leiker stepped away from the sideline to focus on his athletic director duties. Leiker had compiled a 76-40 record across two stints at the program.

Dobler joined the Coffeyville staff in the spring of 2020 as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Prior to that, he spent eight seasons as defensive coordinator at Kilgore Junior College in Texas, where the Rangers won three Southwest Junior College Football Conference titles (2012, 2018, 2019), two Region XIV championships (2015, 2018), and reached four bowl games. He coached an NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year, multiple conference MVPs, eight NJCAA All-Americans, and 29 SWJCFC All-Conference players during his time at Kilgore.

As Coffeyville’s defensive coordinator in 2022, his unit ranked second in the KJCCC and fourth in the NJCAA, allowing just 14.5 points per game. That defense helped the Red Ravens reach one of the first NJCAA semifinal playoff games and finish ranked No. 5 nationally.

In three seasons as head coach, Dobler guided Coffeyville to a 20-12 overall record:

2024 : 9-3, shared the KJCCC regular-season title, and finished No. 8 in the final NJCAA Division I rankings.

: 9-3, shared the KJCCC regular-season title, and finished No. 8 in the final NJCAA Division I rankings. 2025 : 7-3.

: 7-3. 2026 : 4-6 (3-3 in KJCCC play). The Red Ravens were picked second in the preseason KJCCC poll. They closed the season with a 28-20 road win over No. 14 Dodge City on Nov. 7.

A former player, Dobler was a two-time KJCCC All-Conference linebacker at Independence Community College (2006-07) and later played at Northeastern State University. He is a Topeka, Kansas, native who graduated from Seaman High School. He and his wife, Judy, have three sons.

Coffeyville Community College has not yet issued an official statement or named an interim or permanent replacement. The Red Ravens remain one of the more tradition-rich programs in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference, with a history of national contention and producing players who advance to four-year programs and the NFL.

Dobler’s departure comes just days after the conclusion of the 2026 regular season.