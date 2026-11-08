Sources: NC State moving forward with Philip Rivers as new head coach

NC State is moving forward with former Wolfpack quarterback Philip Rivers as its next head football coach, sources tell FootballScoop. Multiple outlets have reported the same.

The school has been finalizing a deal with the 44-year-old Rivers after he met with athletic director Boo Corrigan and other university officials in Alabama earlier this week. Rivers has always been the clear focus of the search that opened when Dave Doeren was fired on Oct. 24 following a 31-28 loss at Stanford. Doeren finished as the winningest coach in program history with a 98-74 record over 14 seasons. Todd Goebbel has served as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Rivers’ high school season at St. Michael Catholic (Fairhope, Ala.) ended with a first-round playoff loss on Friday night. He had previously said he wanted to finish the Cardinals’ postseason before addressing any next steps, and he has consistently described his attachment to NC State as unique while stopping short of confirming interest. “You never say never,” he said after the regular-season finale, “but there’s nothing imminent.”

Rivers starred at NC State from 2000-03 under Chuck Amato, throwing for 13,484 yards and 95 touchdowns while setting multiple school records. He led the Wolfpack to an 11-3 season in 2002, was named ACC Player of the Year in 2003, and had his No. 17 jersey retired. He was selected fourth overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and went on to an 18-year NFL career (primarily with the Chargers, with a brief return to the Colts in 2025), finishing with nearly 64,000 passing yards and 425 touchdowns while earning eight Pro Bowl selections.

His only head-coaching experience has come at the high school level. He has led St. Michael Catholic since 2021 to an overall record in the neighborhood of 48-21, with consecutive state semifinal appearances in recent seasons. His son Gunner, a four-star quarterback in the 2027 class, is committed to NC State.

Russell Wilson, another former Wolfpack quarterback, reportedly interviewed for the job earlier in the process, but Rivers has always been the primary target.

Rivers has never coached at the college or professional level. He interviewed for the Buffalo Bills’ head coaching vacancy last offseason before withdrawing. The hire would be one of the more unconventional moves in recent Power Four cycles, relying heavily on Rivers’ program ties, leadership reputation, and ability to build a staff around him in the current player-acquisition environment.