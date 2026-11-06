Lane Kiffin believes an SEC conspiracy moved the LSU-Alabama game out of a primetime TV slot

The last time Alabama visited Tiger Stadium for a daytime kickoff, LSU won 24-21. That was 2010.

Saturday's meeting in Baton Rouge kicks at 2:30pm Central on ABC, and Lane Kiffin has made it clear he does not think that time slot is an accident. Ole Miss, his former program, landed the primetime window for its home game against Georgia on the same night.

Kiffin first addressed the decision on the October 28 SEC coaches teleconference.

"I mean, I was shocked," Kiffin said. "I didn't even think to even think about the time. I just assumed (it would be at night)."

He then connected the kickoff time to LSU's ongoing fight with the conference office.

"If someone thinks the SEC wants us to win this year after what's been going on, they must have just been on Mars the last four months," Kiffin said. "So I guess when I look at it that way, I'm not surprised."

The SEC has a federal lawsuit against LSU active in Birmingham. According to Tiger Rag, the dispute centers on Kiffin recruiting and signing tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive lineman Xavian Harris from his previous job at Ole Miss. Neither player ended up on LSU's roster, and both spent time in NFL training camps this summer. A hearing on the latest motion in the case is set for November 18 in Birmingham. USA Today perhaps described it best as a feud that began "after the Tigers plotted to roster prohibited players in multiple sports, including football."

USA Today columnist Blake Toppmeyer pushed back hard on Friday, calling Kiffin's theory "insufficient proof of a conspiracy." Toppmeyer noted that the SEC office and its television partner, ESPN/ABC, set game times together, and that commissioner Greg Sankey "does not wield unilateral power to determine kick times."

Kalen DeBoer had a simpler take on Monday.

"Well, I feel like we're on the road," DeBoer said. "So, you know, I'd rather play at home if we're going to have all the advantages. I don't get to choose that, I guess. It is what it is, but we've got to show up ready to play."

The history doesn't do much for the conspiracy theory, either. LSU is 1-6 in its last seven night home games against Alabama dating back to 2012, with the only win a 32-31 overtime thriller in 2022. The Tigers are 2-1 in their last three daytime home kickoffs against the Tide.

Kiffin, to his credit, pivoted to a practical message for LSU fans at his Monday press conference.

"If you're used to 6:30, start your day earlier. Have breakfast earlier. Start drinking earlier. Whatever your routine is, move it up," Kiffin shared. "Go to bed earlier Friday night. That's my message for our fans."

LSU enters at 6-2, with losses at Ole Miss (32-24) and at Kentucky (35-34 in overtime). Alabama is also 6-2, with losses to Georgia (20-17) and at Tennessee (26-10). Both teams are coming off an open week.

Every coach has a game or two on the schedule he would love to set the kickoff for himself. Nearly none of them get to. Kiffin knows that as well as anyone, and he also knows a little edge in the headlines heading into a game like this never hurts.

The Tigers close with Texas, at Tennessee and at Arkansas after Saturday, so the margin for error is thin - regardless of when the ball is kicked.