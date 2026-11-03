California high school suspends football program, places head coach on administrative leave after misconduct allegations

Fred C. Beyer High School in Modesto has suspended its entire football program for the remainder of the season after administrators received reports of cellphone videos allegedly showing misconduct involving members of the varsity team. Varsity head coach Mike Young was placed on administrative leave on Thursday, October 29.

Modesto City Schools canceled all remaining games and practices for the varsity, junior varsity, and freshman teams. The decision eliminated last week’s matchups against Pacheco and this week’s scheduled games against Lathrop, including what would have been Senior Night for the varsity.

School officials contacted the Modesto Police Department. Investigators reviewed video evidence and cited one juvenile for misdemeanor battery under California Penal Code Section 242. An officer was dispatched around 8:20 a.m. on October 29. Police have confirmed that Young has not been arrested or cited in connection with the case. As of November 2, the active police investigation had paused, with no additional citations or new evidence or witnesses reported; the report is being forwarded to the juvenile probation department and the District Attorney’s Office for review. The investigation could resume if more information emerges.

In a statement, the district said: “We are deeply troubled by allegations involving members of the Fred C. Beyer High School football program. These allegations are extremely serious and have no place in our schools or athletic programs.” Officials indicated they would pursue student disciplinary action based on investigation findings and were working to determine whether additional students were involved or affected. Counseling and support services were made available to student athletes. The district also noted that students and staff receive annual training on harassment prevention.

Officials have not publicly detailed the exact nature of the alleged misconduct or explained the specific reasons for Young’s administrative leave—whether related to personal allegations, supervisory responsibilities, or other factors. Police stated they do not believe the football related incident is connected to earlier campus fights on October 16 that prompted a lockdown.

A parent of a freshman player told The Modesto Bee there had been ongoing tensions between some freshmen and upperclassmen during the season. The parent expressed disappointment that the JV and freshman teams also had their seasons canceled, noting the decision felt disproportionate for players not involved, while acknowledging the district’s need to prioritize student safety.

Questions remain about the district’s internal disciplinary process, Young’s long-term status, and any changes to the program heading into next season.