Carolina Panthers making a change at defensive coordinator

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales has announced changes to the defensive coaching staff, parting ways with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley.

Evero has held the role since 2023, when he was hired by then-head coach Frank Reich. He was retained by Dave Canales in 2024 and received a contract extension prior to the 2025 season that runs through 2027.

The 45-year-old (born January 6, 1981, in Colchester, England, and raised in California) played safety at UC Davis before beginning his coaching career there. His NFL path includes quality-control and assistant roles with the Buccaneers, 49ers, and Packers (under Dom Capers), secondary coach/passing game coordinator with the Rams (part of the Super Bowl LVI staff), and defensive coordinator with the Broncos in 2022.

Results in Carolina have been uneven. The unit ranked fourth in total defense in 2023 on a 2-15 team, collapsed in 2024 (including allowing a record number of points), improved to the middle of the pack in 2025 while helping the Panthers reach the playoffs, and has been inconsistent in 2026 despite major personnel additions. Run defense has been a persistent problem, with multiple 200-plus-yard rushing games allowed under Evero since 2024.

Defensive line coach Todd Wash has been named interim defensive coordinator and will call the defensive plays.

Wash originally joined Carolina's staff in 2023 and has 31 years of coaching experience, including 20 in the NFL. He spent five seasons (2016-20) serving as the defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, including in 2017 when the team had the second-ranked defense in the league and advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

Outside linebackers coach/run game specialist AC Carter's responsibilities will expand to include coaching the defensive line. Secondary coach Renaldo Hill will continue to oversee the defensive backs.

The move comes the day after a 27-19 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. The Panthers are 3-4 and tied for first in the NFC South. No replacement has been named.