Lombardi Resigns at UNC as Probe Widens Toward Steve Belichick

Michael Lombardi is out at North Carolina. The longtime Bill Belichick confidant resigned Thursday as general manager of the Tar Heels football program, the university announced, ending a brief and turbulent tenure that began when Belichick brought him to Chapel Hill in December 2024.

Lombardi had been on paid administrative leave since July 27 amid a university investigation that started with a human resources complaint from a former front-office employee. UNC said it will continue the probe and “consider all appropriate corrective actions.” Lombardi, through attorney Tom Mars, thanked Chancellor Lee Roberts and Belichick and said he was stepping aside so the team could focus on the 2026 season. Mars had previously called the inquiry a “witch hunt.”

The bigger story now sits with Steve Belichick.

People familiar with the investigation told WRAL that lawyers hired by the university have shifted focus toward the defensive coordinator. Interviewees said they were asked whether Steve Belichick used drugs at university facilities, whether anyone had seen him do so, and whether he provided drugs to at least one player. Assistant coaches can be fired for cause under UNC contracts if found to have used or distributed illicit drugs.

Separately, investigators asked about a purported sexual relationship between a female recruiting staffer and at least one player, and about possible relationships between assistant coaches and recruiting staff. University policy bars employees from evaluating or supervising anyone with whom they have had a romantic relationship. It is not yet clear whether any alleged conduct would violate those rules.

Steve Belichick, 39, has been on medical leave since Aug. 6. Bill Belichick announced the leave without details and said the program looked forward to getting him back “as soon as possible.” He remains away from the team. Neither Lombardi nor Steve Belichick traveled for UNC’s 15-10 season-opening win over TCU in Dublin. The Tar Heels host East Tennessee State on Sept. 12.

Bill Belichick has publicly downplayed the absences, saying staff have “picked up in areas” and that the leaves have not “really been an issue.” After the TCU win he praised both men for their contributions. Internally, WRAL adds, the program has been dealing with a divided locker room last season, questions about outside influence, ticket-selling reminders, traffic citations, and now this widening personnel investigation.

Lombardi arrived as college football’s highest-paid GM at $1.5 million per year on a three-year deal. He oversaw roster construction in the NIL and revenue-sharing era after working with Belichick in Cleveland and New England. The 2025 Tar Heels went 4-8. Lombardi and Belichick then loaded up on true freshmen this cycle. Belichick previously defended the roster work. The College Sports Commission has also shown interest in the program, with Lombardi’s actions cited as a point of interest in earlier reporting.

UNC has not publicly detailed the original complaint or the current scope of questions about Steve Belichick. The university’s Office of University Counsel is overseeing the work, with outside counsel from Barnes & Thornburg conducting interviews of current and former players, parents, and staff. Investigators have sought documents and text screenshots and asked whether questionable behavior was reported to Bill Belichick.

Lombardi’s resignation does not close the file. The questions now circling Steve Belichick, drugs and culture are the ones that will determine how much more turbulence the Belichick era absorbs in Chapel Hill.