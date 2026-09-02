Former Temple, Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is trying his hand at college football content

Geoff Collins has spent the better part of two decades in college football, most of it selling energy, culture, and "404" to anyone within earshot.

Now he's set to try out the college football contention creation space.

The former Temple and Georgia Tech head coach is the latest name to try the college football media game, launching his own YouTube channel dedicated to breaking down weekly matchups.

It's a well-worn path by former coaches. Coaches who still have plenty of football left in them keep finding their way in front of a camera and a telestrator, keeping them in the game without the 4 a.m. wake-ups of and bright lights of network television or the recruiting grind of coaching.

For Collins, his resume is a big part of his pitch to tune in. He knows what the job looks like from the head chair, and he knows the defensive side cold.

Collins built his reputation as a coordinator, with stops at Florida International, Mississippi State, and Florida before he ran Mack Brown's defense at North Carolina in 2024. He got his first head job at Temple in 2017 and won right away, going 7-6 with a Gasparilla Bowl win, then following it with an 8-4 season in 2018 leaving Philly with the highest win percentage of any Owls head coach.

That earned him the Georgia Tech job, and he took over a situation that would have been challenging to even the most veteran of coaches. Collins went 10-28 over parts of four seasons in Atlanta and was let go in September 2022 following a loss to UCF, finishing with the lowest winning percentage of any permanent head coach in program history.

He wasn't retained at North Carolina when that staff turned over, with Steve Belichick eventually taking over the defense. This past summer, Collins caught on with Shane Beamer's staff at South Carolina as a senior defensive assistant / analyst.

Now he'll be breaking down games in a way that should attract ball knowers, perhaps moreso than the average fan.

Fans already get plenty of hot takes and bracket predictions from the mainstream media who need to fill a bunch of airtime. Where Collins saw a gap is a guy who actually game-planned in the ACC and SEC walking viewers through why a defense is rotating the way it is, or how a front is trying to win a specific down. Of course, coaches watch that stuff too, and there's a version of this channel that becomes a genuine teaching tool for people in the profession.

Whether Collins sticks with it or uses it as a bridge back to a sideline, plenty of coaches have run the same play. A media stint keeps you sharp, keeps you visible, and keeps your name in the conversation when the next job opens up.

For now, he's got a channel, a whiteboard, and an opinion. Add in his resume, and that's more than enough get started because there's plenty of folks who have tried to do the same it with less.

Below is Collins intro video, as well as one he

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