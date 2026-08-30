Sources: Gardner-Webb evaluating options following off field allegations

Gardner-Webb University is currently considering a range of options in response to "off the field" matters involving new head coach Kris McCullough, sources tell FootballScoop.

Sources expect resolution and direction from the University within the next 24 hours.

Kris McCullough, hired in December after three seasons at UT Permian Basin, coached Gardner-Webb’s first game of the year Thursday night in Clarksville, Tenn. The Bulldogs fell 35-17 to No. 17 Austin Peay.

Players and coaches were off yesterday (after having played Thursday) and are back in today with meetings.

McCullough arrived in Boiling Springs with a 37-13 career head-coaching record, two NCAA Division II playoff appearances, and a Lone Star Conference title at UTPB. Athletic director Brendan Fahey selected him in December as the successor to Cris Reisert.

University officials have not issued a public statement as of Sunday morning.

Gardner-Webb is scheduled to play at Wofford on Saturday, Sept. 5.