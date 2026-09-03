Ryan Silverfield and Arkansas outfit entire Razorbacks roster in custom fitted suit for home game days

Ryan Silverfield is a few days from his first game as Arkansas' head coach, and this week on The Chuck & Bo Show he laid out one of the first pieces of the game day culture he's bringing to Fayetteville.

It starts with what the Razorbacks wear before they ever put on the pads.

"For home games, we're all going to wear suits," Silverfield said. "In fact, every single player will wear the exact same suit. I can't pick out their shoes, but I think, you know, I looked at pictures in the past and I love all these guys, they got more fashion than I do, I certainly understand that, but the players are all going to wear the exact same color suit and the exact same color tie. We're going to play a game at the highest level for our great fans, so we're all going to dress alike as a team."

"I think the players appreciate it. It gives them a lot less thought having to go out and get their own outfit, so we've got custom fit suits for every single one," he added.

Same suit, same tie, everybody. No individual flair - outside of the shoes the player chooses to wear - on the walk into the stadium.

The idea has NFL fingerprints all over it, which tracks with Silverfield's background. Before he got to Memphis, he coached the offensive line for the Detroit Lions and spent six years on staff with the Minnesota Vikings. Pro teams run the uniform-travel look for a reason. It's a small, visible way to tell a locker room that nobody is bigger than the group, and it's simple, public-facing culture signal for a first-year head coach in the SEC.

Silverfield knows Arkansas well enough to know it needs a reset. He took over on Nov. 30 on a five-year, $33.5 million deal after the school moved on from Sam Pittman, who went 32-34 over six seasons. The Hogs finished 2-10 in 2025 under interim coach Bobby Petrino, the program's worst mark since 2019.

Before arriving to lead the Hogs, Silverfield went 50-24 across six seasons as Memphis' head coach after taking over when Mike Norvell left for Florida State. His 2025 Memphis team started 6-0 and finished 8-4 before a Gasparilla Bowl loss to NC State. One of those Memphis wins came against Arkansas, 32-31 in Fayetteville last September, so the man setting the dress code has already beaten the program he now runs.

The suits are part of a bigger message this week. Silverfield told reporters he's treating Saturday's opener against North Alabama like the Super Bowl, and dressing the whole roster in matching colors on game day fits that message.

We'll see the first version of it Saturday when the Razorbacks host North Alabama.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.