Gardner-Webb dismissing first-year head coach Kris McCullough

Gardner-Webb is dismissing first-year head football coach Kris McCullough, ESPN’s Pete Thamel has now reported. McCullough had been suspended earlier this week pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

FootballScoop first reported Saturday that the university was evaluating options after off-field allegations involving McCullough surfaced, then reported Sunday that he had been suspended with special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Pete Bennett expected to serve as interim.

The school confirmed the suspension Monday, stating McCullough was out “pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation” and that Bennett would serve as interim head coach. The university has offered no additional comment on the nature of the allegations.

As we reported Saturday, all of this stems from off the field matters.

McCullough, 30, coached just one game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs — a 35-17 season-opening loss at Austin Peay on Aug. 27.

He was hired in December after three seasons at Division II Texas-Permian Basin, where he compiled a 28-10 record, won a Lone Star Conference title, reached the NCAA playoffs twice (including the quarterfinals in 2025), and finished last season ranked in the top five of the major D-II polls. He previously went 9-3 with a Heritage Bowl win in one season as head coach at East Central. His career head-coaching record stood at 37-13 when he arrived in Boiling Springs.

Bennett has been on staff at Gardner-Webb since 2024 and has prior FBS experience at Memphis and South Alabama.Gardner-Webb is scheduled to play at Wofford on Saturday. The university has not issued a public statement on the reported dismissal as of Wednesday afternoon.