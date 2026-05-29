Florida has suspended a high school coach for taking kids on college visit and buying cleats for another

For (at least) the second time in the span of about a year, a Florida coach has found himself in the crosshairs of the state's governing association and is making national headlines for something many coaches would argue is pretty commonplace.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Lincoln HS (FL) director of college recruiting Jacorey Dixon has received a six-game suspension and fine of $5,000 for violating a pair of rules from the Florida High School Athletic Association.

Dixon took to Facebook to share his side of the story.

"I wanted to publicly address the rumors that Ive been suspended the start of this upcoming season...yes this is true I was suspended 6 games and fined $5,000 after I was reported by 2 local high school head coaches.. I’m suspended because I took one kid on a college visit and gave another kid cleats after his grandmother passed away, although he play for my 7v7. They both announced they were Lincoln Trojans football athletes in December prior to any of this but somehow I still got suspended."

"I know who reported me and I read it, but hate never outweighs genuine love and I’ll never put the energy into negativity, I’m not even mad about the suspension. I’m more disappointed to constantly face criticism and attacks when the bigger picture should be all of us working together to uplift and protect these kid. How can you report something that’s helping a kid better their life. I’m going to keep helping kids get opportunities, keep helping families, and keep standing on what I believe in."

"I dedicate my time, energy, and resources to helping these young men stay focused, stay out the streets, and chase opportunities bigger than their environment because I know how it easy it is to lose your freedom or life being in the wrong place at the wrong time. So yes, I was suspended for trying to help kids and provide opportunities for them and you hearing this from the horses mouth not the ones behind closed doors.

"What God has for me, no man can stop. No rumor, setback, or obstacle will stop the purpose God placed on my life. I’ll continue walking in faith and serving my community the best way I know, if I don’t win my appeal I’ll be back playoff time. Stay blessed."

Further details from the Tallahassee Democrat share that the disciplinary comes after Dixon bought a pair of cleats for a student athlete (unreleased Hellstar Adidas cleats according to the report) back on March 10th, and also for accompanying players on a college visit who were not formally enrolled or registered at Lincoln.

The FHSAA would be hard pressed to find a high school head coach in the country that hasn't found a way to get a pair of cleat, or girdle, or something else a deserving player may need but not have the resources to get himself.

This story follows the very public suspension of Miami Northwestern head coach and veteran NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater last July, following criticism that he was spending money out of his own pocket for some unconventional resources during a state title run at his alma mater, followed by a request to the community for donations.

Bridgewater would end up leaving his post to return to the NFL, but after sparking national attention, the state passed "The Teddy Bridgewater" act earlier this week allowing state high school head coaches to spend up to $15,000 of their own personal funds annually on player expenses.

While each Dixon and Bridgewater's situations are uniquely their own, neither instance is far removed from what coaches at high schools around the country find themselves doing to keep kids engaged and on the field.

Another coach in The Sunshine State found himself the subject of a suspension back in May after serving as an NIL agent for one of his players, where he pocketed at least $7,000.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.