St. Thomas University Bolsters Coaching Staff with High-Powered Offensive Additions

St. Thomas University head coach Drew Davis has completed the hiring of two full-time assistant coaches on Tuesday source tells FootballScoop, signaling a significant step forward for the program as it builds momentum in the competitive landscape of NAIA football.

Leading the charge is Matt Holecek, who joins the Bobcats as offensive coordinator. Holecek brings a wealth of SEC experience after spending the previous seven years working alongside prominent offensive minds Jeff Lebby and Lane Kiffin. His background includes stops that exposed him to high-tempo, explosive schemes that have produced consistent success at the Power conference level.

“Drew Davis and his staff are putting together something special at St. Thomas,” a source close to the hire noted. Holecek’s track record developing quarterbacks stands out as particularly impressive, with a proven ability to elevate signal-callers through precise mechanics, decision-making, and scheme fit. His arrival should inject creativity and tempo into the Bobcats’ offense, providing a clear vision for an attack that can compete with the best in the Sun Conference.

Joining Holecek on the offensive side is Jordan Heldreth, the new offensive line coach. Davis poached Heldreth from Southeastern University — a conference rival — where the Knights fielded one of the top-2 rushing offenses in the league over the past two seasons. Heldreth is regarded as an elite developer of talent and a strong recruiter, qualities that will be vital as St. Thomas looks to control the line of scrimmage and establish a physical identity.

The hire carries extra local flavor: Heldreth played offensive line for Jeff Lebby and renowned OL coach Randy Clements at Southeastern in 2017. That playing experience under the same offensive influence now arriving with Holecek creates natural cohesion in scheme installation and player development. His combination of recent on-field success as a coach and personal playing pedigree should accelerate growth along the Bobcats’ front.

In addition to the full-time hires, St. Thomas added defensive line graduate assistant Keegan Davis. A three-year starter and productive performer in Conference USA at Florida International University (FIU), Davis brings Power 5-level experience to the defensive staff. His playing background will provide valuable insight for developing STU’s defensive front while he pursues his coaching career.

These moves reflect Coach Davis’ aggressive approach to elevating the program. After steady improvement in recent seasons, St. Thomas appears poised to take the next step with a staff that blends proven SEC/Conference USA experience, conference familiarity, and on-field production. The offensive additions, in particular, should create excitement among recruits and fans alike, as the Bobcats prepare for a scheme that emphasizes quarterback play, run-game dominance, and physicality up front.