A possible Big 12 championship preview in Salt Lake City. Usually, when we do the "irresistible force meets immovable object" thing in regards to Texas Tech, it's their passing offense against someone else's pass defense. Never has the immovable object been the Red Raiders' run defense, whose high point over the past nine seasons was a No. 40 ranking, and typically finished in the 80s. But here we are.

Three games in, Texas Tech boasts the nation's No. 2 run defense. Admittedly, those games were against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kent State and Oregon State -- not exactly murder's row. Still, those teams combined for 124 yards and one touchdown on 82 attempts; Tech's 1.51 yards per carry average leads the nation among all teams that have played three games, and they're one of 11 teams (min.: 3 games) yet to allow a 20-yard rush.

On the opposite side of the line of scrimmage, Utah is pounding out 290 rushing yards per game (seventh nationally), 6.0 per carry (third among all teams with at least 140 attempts) and 11 touchdowns.

Put it this way: an average game for Utah's rushing offense is double what Texas Tech's allowed all season. Irresistible force, meet immovable object.

The question is: Which unit do you trust more? No. 16 Utah's offense is run by the same principles that finished second in the nation last season at New Mexico, and it's simply hard to know what to think about the No. 17 Tech run defense given: A) the lack of competition they've faced thus far, and B) the fact that none of their D-line starters played for Tech last season. We'll begin to learn a lot more starting at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday.

An awkward reunion in Norman. To be clear, both sides are going to come away from Saturday's game happy with their respective decisions. Even if they'd wanted him back, it's far from a guarantee that Jackson Arnold would've returned to Oklahoma.

“The culmination of everything that happened — the injuries, the offensive struggles. The fact you’re going to have your fourth offensive coordinator in three years, whether you stay or whether you go. And also some of the toxic things that were said to him, mostly by students on campus, and that’s kind of hard to brush aside. It’s easy to tell someone, ‘Just don’t listen.’ But he’s 20 years old. He’s going to listen to stuff like that," Arnold's father, Todd, told SoonerScoop (no relation).

“I think, unfortunately, he didn’t see a future down the road at Oklahoma.”

To quote our great modern poet Taylor Swift:

That old familiar body ache

The snaps from the same little breaks in your soul

You know when it's time to go

But all the equity built over Oklahoma's outstanding start would be gone if the quarterback Brent Venables cast aside comes back in and beats him. This word is overused in sports, but I can't think of any other to describe it -- losing to Arnold on their own field would be embarrassing for Oklahoma.

The Iron Skillet goes back in the cupboard. TCU and SMU will meet for the 104th and final scheduled time in Fort Worth on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN2), and it's a shame because the rivalry hasn't been this good since the days of Doak Walker and Davey O'Brien. After decades of TCU domination, SMU won last year's meeting 66-42, and it's an even 3-3 over their last six. Add in the fact that this the only example on record of a coaching leaving one rival for another, and it's a real shame TCU decided to stop playing SMU so it can instead face the likes of Stanford, Duke and Purdue.

“They’ve chosen not to play anymore,” SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee said. “We’ll see what the future holds. But we’re playing this Saturday.”

For its part, at least TCU has been honest about their decision to big-brother their way out of playing SMU (the Frogs lead the series 54-43-7 and went 17-2 from 1999-2018).

"Everybody talks a lot about it, but I mean, I've been to many of those games and they haven't sold out," TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said. "And so it never seemed like it was a big deal until we weren't going to play the game anymore."

And to be fair, he's probably right. This game would not be getting the attention it has if it were not the final scheduled game. But, man, is TCU going to look weak if they don't win on Saturday.

Additional Games:

-- Arkansas at Memphis (noon ET, ABC): When does a trap game become so hyped up as a trap game that it can no longer be considered a trap? I don't know the answer. But I know enough people have pointed at this game as a trap that there's no way Arkansas can travel into a raucous Liberty Bowl expecting anything other than a fist fight. Sandwiched between last week's disappointing Ole Miss loss and next week's visit from Notre Dame, Arkansas should be less focused on the environment and more focused on a Memphis team -- who beat Troy in their own house more impressively than Clemson did at Tiger Stadium -- that can absolutely win this game.

-- Syracuse at Clemson (noon ET, ESPN): Did you catch Dabo's 50-minute gaslighting session this week? Apparently winning a bunch of titles eight and nine years ago means Clemson should accept mediocrity today. I wonder if Dabo holds his players to the same standard he wants Clemson fans to hold him to.

-- Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon (3 p.m. ET, BTN): Oregon is a 5-touchdown favorite in a Civil War being played on Big Ten Network. Oregon has long held the upper hand in this rivalry, but the previous statement summarizes the state of things here.

-- Tulane at No. 13 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Lane Kiffin dished out his rat poison to Tulane, but the Green Wave won't bite. (Fun fact: waves don't have teeth.) This will be a 4-quarter game where both teams top 28 points, but the feeling is the home team makes too many plays in the end.

-- No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Says a lot about the state of Nebraska football that a home game against a true freshman quarterback feels like a "prove it" moment, but here we are. Dylan Raiola's numbers are way up from his true freshman season, but those numbers were largely built on performances against Akron and Houston Christian. Michigan is actually the favorite here. Game on the line, who do you trust more to make a play: Raiola or Bryce Underwood?

-- North Carolina at UCF (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox): In 1998-99, Bill Belichick was the New York Jets defensive coordinator, leading a unit that included safety Scott Frost. Legend says they often spoke with great anticipation toward their inevitable collision as head coaches at the Bounce House.

-- South Carolina at No. 23 Missouri (7 p.m. ET, ESPN): After I touted them as an SEC title contender earlier this week, it would make perfect sense for Mizzou to turn around and lose at home to LaNorris Sellers-less Gamecocks team.

-- Boise State at Air Force (7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network): Doesn't feel right that this is just the 13th meeting between these two, right? The Broncos have won six of the last seven.

-- Florida at No. 4 Miami (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC): This Florida team is too good to go out like this, right? They actually beat South Florida and LSU on a down-to-down basis, but lost the "don't make critical mistakes" battle by about 50. This team is simply too talented to be 1-3.

-- BYU at East Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2): BYU is a 6.5-point favorite. I like East Carolina to win outright.

-- Arizona State at Baylor (7:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Baylor's Sawyer Robertson is two yards off the national lead in passing yards, while Arizona State allowed Mississippi State to turn 19 completions into 279 yards and three touchdowns. The Sun Devils limited a potent Texas State passing attack last week, so we'll see if that fix travels.

-- Michigan State at No. 25 USC (11 p.m. ET, Fox): That's right, a conference game that starts at 11 p.m. body-clock time for the Spartans. Fox doesn't hand that money out for free, after all.

If you'd rather preview Week 4 in video form, well, today's your lucky day.







