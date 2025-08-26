A study of the Big Ten starting quarterbacks

Sept. 1 update: This page has been updated to add Maryland's starting quarterback.

Maryland's players know who will start at quarterback for them on Saturday, the rest of us will find out when the Terps take their first snap against Florida Atlantic, somewhere in the 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. window Eastern time.

But time waits for no man, and our series studying how major college football programs find their starting quarterbacks rolls on. Today, we wrap up the Power 4.

No matter who takes the first snap against FAU, he'll be a new starter because the Terps' 2024 starter, Billy Edwards, Jr., is now at Wisconsin. In total, 11 of the 18 B1G QB1s will be new to the job. The median Big Ten quarterback has 13.5 starts.

Stepping away from College Park, the Big Ten actually outpaces the SEC with six 5-star signal callers to the SEC's four, by a technicality. Ohio State's Julian Sayin signed with Alabama out of high school, and UCLA's Nico Iamaleava was Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava until late spring shenanigans came to light. However, Big Ten schools are also unafraid to start their franchise players as true freshmen when they get them -- after Nebraska plugged in Dylan Raiola from day one, the No. 21 player in the 247Sports composite for the class of 2024, Michigan is now prepared to do the same with the No. 1 player in the class of 2025. Maryland is also widely expected to start Top 100 4-star true freshman Malik Washington. We'll find out for sure on Saturday.

The Big Ten also starts twice as many Class of 2024 products than the ACC, Big 12 and SEC combined.

All told, 5 of 17 named starters signed with their respective schools out of high school

10 of 18 schools will start first-time starters

11 of 17 named starters redshirted at some point in their careers

B1G QB1s by Signing Class:

2025: 2

2024: 4

2023: 4

2022: 3

2021: 4

2020: 1

B1G QB1s by Home State:

3: California, Michigan

2: Illinois

1: Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, Virginia

B1G QB1s by Recruiting Ranking:

5-star: 6

4-star, Top 100: 1

4-star, 101 or below: 5

3-star: 4

2-star: 1

Unrated: 1

Luke Altmyer, Illinois

fifth-year senior with 23 starts (13 at Illinois); signed with Ole Miss out of Starkville, Miss.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2021

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

redshirt junior with 19 starts (none at IU); signed with Cal out of Miami; 2-star recruit in the class of 2022

Mark Gronowski, Iowa

sixth-year senior with 55 starts (none at Iowa); signed with South Dakota State out of Naperville, Ill.; unrated recruit in the class of 2020

Malik Washington, Maryland

true freshman; signed with Maryland out of Glen Burnie, Md.; Top 100 4-star recruit in the class of 2025

Bryce Underwood, Michigan

true freshman; signed with Michigan out of Belleville, Mich.; 5-star recruit in the class of 2025

Aidan Chiles, Michigan State

true junior with 12 starts; signed with Oregon State out of Long Beach, Calif.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2023

Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

redshirt freshman and a first-time starter; signed with Minnesota out of Fayetteville, Ark.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2024

Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

true sophomore with 13 starts; signed with Nebraska out of Buford, Ga; 5-star recruit in the class of 2024

Preston Stone, Northwestern

fifth-year senior with 18 starts (none at NU); signed with SMU out of Dallas; 4-star recruit in the class of 2021

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

true sophomore and a first-time starter; signed with Alabama out of Carlsbad, Calif.; 5-star recruit in the class of 2024

Dante Moore, Oregon

redshirt sophomore with five starts (none at Oregon); signed with UCLA out of Detroit; 5-star recruit in the class of 2023

Drew Allar, Penn State

true senior with 29 career starts; signed with Penn State out of Medina, Ohio; 5-star recruit in the class of 2022

Ryan Browne, Purdue

redshirt sophomore with two starts; signed with Purdue out of Clarkston, Mich.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2023

Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers

fifth-year senior with 30 starts (13 at Rutgers); signed with Minnesota out of Antioch, Ill.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2021

Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

redshirt sophomore with 14 career starts (none at UCLA); signed with Tennessee out of Long Beach, Calif; 5-star recruit in the class of 2023

Jayden Maiava, USC

redshirt junior with 18 starts (four at USC); signed with UNLV out of Palolo, Hawaii; 3-star recruit in the class of 2022

Demond Williams, Jr., Washington

true sophomore with two starts; signed with Arizona out of Chandler, Ariz.; 4-star recruit in the class of 2024

Billy Edwards, Jr., Wisconsin

fifth-year senior with 14 starts (none at Wisconsin); signed with Wake Forest out of Springfield, Va.; 3-star recruit in the class of 2021

CUMULATIVE DATA

25 of 68 anticipated starters signed with their current school out of high school

38 of 68 are first-time starters at their current school

51 of 68 redshirted at some point in their career

FBS QB1s by Signing Class

2025: 4

2024: 6

2023: 17

2022: 17

2021: 15

2020: 8

2019: 1

FBS QB1s by Recruiting Ranking

5-star: 12

4-star, Top 100: 5

4-star, 101 or below: 25

3-star: 21

2-star: 2

Unrated: 3

FBS QB1s by Home State

18: Texas

10: California

5: Florida, Georgia

4: Michigan

3: Arizona, Louisiana

2: Alabama, Hawaii, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee

1: Arkansas, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia