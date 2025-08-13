Hawaii moving forward with new Aloha Stadium

The Aloha Stadium Authority on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan to demolish the existing Aloha Stadium and replace it with a new 22,500-seat stadium, with a targeted opening of 2029.

The 50,000-seat Aloha Stadium opened in 1975 and was the home to Rainbow Warriors football, the Pro Bowl, various college football postseason games, and various minor league football teams until it was condemned and abandoned in late 2020. UH has played its home games at the TC Ching Athletic Complex since 2021, which had a capacity of 9,000 upon its opening but has since increased to just above 15,000.

According to KHON in Honolulu, the project will be a private-public partnership with the site hosting additional events beyond Rainbow Warrior football games. The state of Hawaii is expected to pay $400 million to complete the project, with the developer fronting the rest of the cost.

So far the only rendering we have to go on is this bird's eye view released a while ago. It certainly looks nice from above and on a computer.



