Former NFL coordinator joining Ohio State staff

Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is expected to join Ohio State's staff in an unspecified role, according to a tweet Saturday from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Boyer is a native of Heath, Ohio, located 40 minutes east of Columbus, whose connection to the coaching staff runs through new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Boyer started with the New England Patriots as a defensive assistant in 2006 and remained through 2018, working as defensive backs coach and cornerbacks coach. Patricia was with the Patriots nearly that entire time; he joined in 2006 as linebackers coach and spent 2012-17 as defensive coordinator before taking the head coaching job in Detroit.

The Dolphins made Boyer their defensive pass game coordinator in 2019 and promoted him to defensive coordinator the following year, where he remained through 2022.

Prior to New England, Boyer's stops included GA stints at Dayton and Kent State, and one year as the defensive coordinator at South Dakota School of Mines.

Ohio State opens its national title defense against Texas on Aug. 30 (noon ET, Fox).